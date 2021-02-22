UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern Sports Beat Hashtnagar Club In Governor Gold Cricket Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Northern Sports beat Hashtnagar Club in Governor Gold Cricket Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Northern sports recorded victory against Hashtnagar Club in the 30th edition of the Governor's Gold Cup cricket Tournament being played here at Gymkhana Cricket ground on Monday.

Northern Sports Cricket Club has qualified for the next round by defeating Hashtnagar Cricket Club. Northern Sports Club batted first and scored 186 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated overs. Farman scored 60 runs and was not out. Apart from him, Rashid scored 40 runs and played an important role in giving a proper target to his team.

For Hashtnagar Club, Jalil Khan took 3 wickets, Aleem Khan 2 wickets and Salman got 1 wicket.

The bowlers of Northern Sports bowled well and could not give much time to Hashtnagar club batsmen to settle down and thus all the team bundled out for 149 runs in the allotted overs. Thus Northern Sports won the match by 38 runs. Israr and Sadiq took two wickets each while Liaquat took one wicket. Afsar Ahmed scored 70 and Najeeb Khan 24 runs for Hashtnagar Club. Tanveer Ahmed and Karam Shehzad supervised the match while Nadeem Akhtar was the scorer.

