UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern Starts National T20 Cup Title Defence With 79-run Win

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

Northern starts National T20 Cup title defence with 79-run win

A record second-wicket partnership between Zeeshan Malik and Haider Ali orchestrated a 79-run win for Northern against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the opening match of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament at the Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A record second-wicket partnership between Zeeshan Malik and Haider Ali orchestrated a 79-run win for Northern against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the opening match of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament at the Multan cricket Stadium.

Northern were 24 for one after three overs when 19-year-old Haider, who made his Pakistan debut in the last of the three T20Is against England earlier this month, joined Zeeshan at the crease.

The two batsmen added 180 runs in 14.1 overs that lifted the defending champions to 242 for three, the second highest score in a T20 innings in the history of the National T20 Cup, after Shadab Khan elected to bat first.

Haider smashed five sixes and seven fours in his blazing 90 off 48 balls.

Zeeshan, the 23-year-old right-handed batsman, smashed a 47-ball 77, which was studded with eight fours and three sixes, before Junaid Khan, who took two wickets for 44 runs in four overs, bowled him.

Asif Ali struck three fours and a six in 10 balls during his 23 not out.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dealt an early blow as Mohammad Nawaz, left-arm orthodox, bowled Fakhar Zaman on the fourth ball of the innings. By the first ball of the seventh over, they had lost their captain Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez, which reduced them to 46 for three.

Problems amplified for them as Shoaib Malik fell in the 13th over after scoring a 19-ball 20, following which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost track of the run chase.

Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Nawaz took two wickets apiece for 34 and 37 runs, while Musa Khan dismissed Mohammad Mohsin (14 off 10), Shaheen Shah Afridi (0) and Usman Khan Shinwari (0) in the last over.

At the end of the 20 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 163 for nine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan T20 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan Mohammad Hafeez Shoaib Malik Usman Khan Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Afridi

Recent Stories

Assad's Aide Blasts US-Kurdish Oil Deal as 'Robber ..

2 minutes ago

Assad's Aide Says Russia Played Key Role in Defeat ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles over demise of Jamshed Bag ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Islamabad distributes COVID safety kits amon ..

2 minutes ago

KDA Executive Engineer arrested for taking bribe

5 minutes ago

Czechs, Slovaks declare state of emergency to comb ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.