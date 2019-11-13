UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern Take Control Despite Fawad Alam Ton

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:34 PM

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

Northern took control of their seventh round first- class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh on the third day of the four-day game at the National Stadium, Karachi despite a fighting century from Fawad Alam on Wednesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019) Northern took control of their seventh round first- class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh on the third day of the four-day game at the National Stadium, Karachi despite a fighting century from Fawad Alam on Wednesday.

Northern had accumulated an overall lead of 255 runs after reaching 173 for two in their second innings at stumps when bad light again forced play to be called off with 12 overs remaining in the day.

The cornerstone of the second innings was a visually attractive unbeaten 96 runs off 131 balls by Zeeshan Malik who shared an undefeated third wicket stand of 63 runs with first innings double centurion Faizan Riaz.

Zeeshan was in flowing form hitting 13 fours and two sixes but Faizan who had scored a rapid 211 in the first innings from just 200 balls played a more subdued role as he faced 56 balls in his innings. The two came together after Mir Hamza dismissed Umar Amin (21) having him caught in the slip cordon while later Shoaib Minhas was bowled by Sohail Khan for 29.

Umar was looking in fine touch as he hit four boundaries in his 22 ball innings before his dismissal.

Earlier Northern skipper, Nauman Ali took five for 58, his fourth five-wicket haul in the season, to bowl out Sindh for 326 runs. Nauman produced quality bowling on a slow pitch when Sindh resumed on 247 for five with Fawad Alam on 75 and Anwar Ali on 41.

Left-hander, Fawad Alam went onto make his 32nd first-class century as he put on a 126-run partnership for the sixth wicket with all-rounder, Anwar Ali who made 69.

Fawad scored 107 runs from 161 balls with 14 boundaries while Anwar curbing his usually aggressive style of play also batted patiently to face 168 balls hitting nine fours.

It was Nauman who broke the partnership by having Fawad caught by Faizan and he later also picked up the wicket of Anwar. Sindh were dismissed shortly after lunch conceding a lead of 82 runs.

Scores in brief:

Northern 408, all out 93.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 211, Ali Sarfaraz 60, Hammad Azam 59; Sohail Khan 3-89, Mir Hamza 3-92) and 173 for 2, 43 overs (Zeeshan Malik 96 not out; Sohail Khan 1-30)

Sindh 326, all out 105.5 overs (Fawad Alam 107, Shahzar Mohammad 74, Anwer Ali 69; Nauman Ali 5-58, Sadaf Hussain 2-50)

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Century Fine Lead Anwar Ali Fawad Alam Umar Amin Hammad Azam Sohail Khan Mir Hamza All From

Recent Stories

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

13 minutes ago

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

49 minutes ago

Umar Akmal, Usman Salahuddin hit half-centuries

1 hour ago

JUI-F to widen its protest across the country

1 hour ago

Turkey Captures Top IS Militant During Operation i ..

15 minutes ago

Guaido, Maduro loyalists face off inside Venezuela ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.