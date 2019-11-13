Northern U19 cricketer Shiraz fined 50 percent of match fee

Northern Under19 cricketer Shiraz Khan has been fined 50 percent of his match fee for a level 2 offence during the National U19 three-day tournament final against Sindh at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):Northern Under19 cricketer Shiraz Khan has been fined 50 percent of his match fee for a level 2 offence during the National U19 three-day tournament final against Sindh at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.

Shiraz was fined for a level 2 offence relating to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as water bottle) at or near a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate or dangerous manner, said a press release issued here.

The incident happened on the final day of the match on Monday, when Shiraz threw the ball towards Sindh batsman Mohammad Taha, which, the on-field umpires viewed as dangerous and could have caused a physical injury to his opponent.

Shiraz was reported by on-field umpires Waleed Yaqub and Akmal Hayat for violating article 2.9 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel. Shiraz accepted the charge and the fine imposed on him by match referee Khalid Jamshed.