UrduPoint.com

Norway Calls On FIFA To Provide Report On Human Rights Work At 2022 World Cup In Qatar

Muhammad Rameez Published March 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Norway Calls on FIFA to Provide Report on Human Rights Work at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The Norwegian Football Association (NFF) called on the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) to provide a report on its work to tackle human rights abuses, including during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to a letter revealed by BBC journalist Dan Roan on Thursday.

The FIFA council agreed to put the issue on the agenda of the 73rd Congress of the organization, which will be held on March 16 in Rwanda, Roan said.

"The Norwegian Football Association requests from FIFA a commitment to assess whether it has fulfilled its responsibility to remedy related to the 2022 World Cup, including an investigation into World Cup-related deaths and injuries, and if not, how this responsibility can be fulfilled. The Norwegian Football Association also requests that FIFA commit to ensuring that remedy is a key aspect of its human rights strategy and implementation plan for all future tournaments," the NFF wrote in a letter to FIFA.

While the NFF recognized the progress made by FIFA on improving labor standards, it said that remedies in football are not yet up to international standards.

"The Norwegian Football Association is aware that Qatar established its own compensation fund in 2018 and that since it became operational in 2020 this has largely been used to reimburse unpaid wages.

However, the Norwegian Football Association knows that currently, this is neither accessible to workers who have left the country nor able to support families of workers who have died because those deaths were not investigated," the letter read.

In 2018, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued a decree on the creation of a fund to support migrant workers following criticism of the country's treatment of foreign labor.

In November 2022, the International Labour Organization said in its report that 50 workers had died in Qatar in 2020 and another 500 people were seriously injured, but the real numbers may be higher.

In 2021, a number of national federations called on FIFA to put pressure on the Qatari authorities to improve the situation of migrants working on the construction of World Cup facilities in the country. In April 2022, the tournament's organizers admitted violations of working conditions at three companies involved in preparations for the World Cup. In May, the Amnesty International human rights organization sent a letter to FIFA head Gianni Infantino demanding compensation of $440 million be paid to the migrant workers. The UEFA Human Rights Working Group said in November that Qatari authorities had paid more than $350 million in compensation to migrants engaged in the construction of the tournament's facilities.

Related Topics

Football Injured World Amnesty International Died FIFA Qatar Progress Rwanda March April May November Congress 2018 2020 All From Million Labour

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Gree ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Greece over victims of train crash

17 minutes ago
 NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of futu ..

NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of future leaders and experts of emer ..

31 minutes ago
 We need to equip students with core skills to shap ..

We need to equip students with core skills to shape future of our communities: B ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.