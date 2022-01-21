In-form Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde fired an Olympic broadside when he streaked to victory in the famed World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel on Friday

On a course cut short up high because of wind, Kilde clocked 1min 55.

92sec to claim 100,000 Euros in prize money, part of a 1m-euro pot on offer for three days of racing in the upmarket Austrian resort.

France's Johan Clarey, at 41 the elder statesman of the circuit, claimed second, 0.42sec adrift, while late-running teammate Blaise Giezendanner took a shock third (+0.63) after starting with bib number 43 in the field of 52.