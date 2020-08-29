UrduPoint.com
Norway's Kristoff Wins Crash-marred Opening Stage Of Tour De France

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:55 PM

Norway's Kristoff wins crash-marred opening stage of Tour de France

Norway's Alexander Kristoff won the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in a mass bunch sprint along the iconic Promenade des Anglais in Nice

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ):Norway's Alexander Kristoff won the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in a mass bunch sprint along the iconic Promenade des Anglais in Nice.

UAE Team Emirates rider Kristoff takes hold of the race leader's yellow jersey following a stage littered with crashes on a slippery 154km loop around Nice, where the finish line was limited to just 100 spectators due to strict coronavirus health protocols.

More Stories From Sports

