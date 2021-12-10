Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen retained his world chess title on Friday as he recorded a fourth win over Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi

Carlsen sealed victory by winning the 11th game of the 14-game series in their two-million-euro ($2.3 million) match in Dubai.