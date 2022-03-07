Norwegian skier Astrid Oyre Slind won the women's Vasaloppet competition on Sunday after breaking the track record

MORA, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 )

Oyre Slind crossed the finishing line in three hours 50 minutes and six seconds, 2:47 ahead of Swedish skier Britta Johansson Norgren. Oyre's compatriot Emilie Fleten finished third.

"Finally! It means so much to succeed in Vasaloppet. I thought it was tough up until Mangsbodarna (23.

5 kilometers into the race) but it got better and better, I felt well and had good control in the end," said Oyre after her fifth Vasaloppet appearance.

"On the final stretch, I was so happy that I almost started shaking, I had shivers running up my back and almost cried because this is one of those days you work towards and it worked out perfectly. The 100th anniversary and perfect conditions, getting to have a day like this, it means everything to a skier," Oyre Slind said.