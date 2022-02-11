UrduPoint.com

Norway's Roiseland Captures Women's 7.5km Sprint Biathlon Title At Beijing 2022

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Norway's Roiseland captures women's 7.5km sprint biathlon title at Beijing 2022

Norway's Marte Olsbu Roiseland had a clean shot to win the women's 7.5km sprint biathlon gold medal in 20 minutes and 44.3 seconds at Beijing 2022 here on Friday

,w3wZhangjiakou, Feb. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Norway's Marte Olsbu Roiseland had a clean shot to win the women's 7.5km sprint biathlon gold medal in 20 minutes and 44.3 seconds at Beijing 2022 here on Friday.

This is the second gold for the 31-year-old, who also won the mixed relay 4x6km with her Norwegian teammates on February 5.

Olympic debutant Elvira Oberg of Sweden took silver without a single miss, 30.9 seconds back.

Italy's Dorothea Wierer finished third with no miss, 37.2 seconds behind the winner.

Related Topics

Beijing Sweden February Women Gold Silver

Recent Stories

India's Foreign Minister Says Concerned About Secu ..

India's Foreign Minister Says Concerned About Security, Coronavirus Situation in ..

3 minutes ago
 Polio drive to start from 28th

Polio drive to start from 28th

3 minutes ago
 Overseas Cambodian laborers send home 2.8 bln USD ..

Overseas Cambodian laborers send home 2.8 bln USD last year: minister

3 minutes ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Filed Counterclaim Against Rus ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Filed Counterclaim Against Russia's Gazprom for Reduction in ..

3 minutes ago
 Quad Foreign Ministers Welcome Japan's Offer to Ho ..

Quad Foreign Ministers Welcome Japan's Offer to Host Next Meeting - Joint Statem ..

8 minutes ago
 Decision on Strengthening NATO Presence in Eastern ..

Decision on Strengthening NATO Presence in Eastern Flank Expected in Spring - St ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>