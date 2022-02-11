Norway's Marte Olsbu Roiseland had a clean shot to win the women's 7.5km sprint biathlon gold medal in 20 minutes and 44.3 seconds at Beijing 2022 here on Friday

,w3wZhangjiakou, Feb. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Norway's Marte Olsbu Roiseland had a clean shot to win the women's 7.5km sprint biathlon gold medal in 20 minutes and 44.3 seconds at Beijing 2022 here on Friday.

This is the second gold for the 31-year-old, who also won the mixed relay 4x6km with her Norwegian teammates on February 5.

Olympic debutant Elvira Oberg of Sweden took silver without a single miss, 30.9 seconds back.

Italy's Dorothea Wierer finished third with no miss, 37.2 seconds behind the winner.