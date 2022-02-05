Norway's Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics Saturday, storming ahead of the competition in the women's 7.5km-plus-7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing

Johaug, the clear favourite ahead of the event, finished the course in 44min 13.7sec to take what is expected to be the first of many cross-country skiing medals for Norway at these Games.