Norwegian Cool Meets Russian Fire In Chess Showdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

It's a tale reminiscent of "The Queen's Gambit" -- when defending champion Magnus Carlsen meets Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi at the world championships in Dubai they will renew a rivalry dating from when they were 12

It was, Norwegian Carlsen recalls, "one of my worst memories in chess" -- at the under-12 world championships in Greece in 2002, the two prodigies were vying for the title, when he cracked.

It was, Norwegian Carlsen recalls, "one of my worst memories in chess" -- at the under-12 world championships in Greece in 2002, the two prodigies were vying for the title, when he cracked.

In the last game, Carlsen lost to the Englishman David Howell, handing the title on a plate to Nepomniachtchi.

As Howell recalled in a documentary by the German chess platform Chess24, as soon as the game ended, a beaming Nepomniachtchi rushed to clasp Howell's hand, in front of a visibly crestfallen Carlsen.

Will that bitter memory derail what has been since then the relentless domination of Carlsen, now aged 30, for the last decade?The pair will face each other from Friday in the Gulf state in a 14-game, 19-day clash to determine who will walk away with the world crown.

