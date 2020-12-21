Norwegian Police Ask Court for 8-Month Jail Term for Skier Northug Over Driving Offenses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Norwegian police on Monday asked a court in Oslo to hand an eight-month jail sentence and a lifetime driving ban to Norway's double Olympic cross-country skiing champion, Petter Northug, for drug possession and traffic offenses, the Norwegian state-run NRK broadcaster reported.

In mid-August, Northug wrote on Instagram that he was stopped by the police for speeding and sent for the drug tests. According to the former skier, the police had found cocaine in his house.

Media reported that the prosecutor had charged the 34-year-old with speeding, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of cocaine.

It was later revealed that Northug's blood test found no traces of alcohol or drugs, so the driving under the influence charge was dropped.

According to the media outlet, the Olympic champion's defense believes that the sentence should not exceed six months.

Northug retired in December 2018. He won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the Vancouver Games in 2010.