Norwich City Promoted To The Premier League

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:53 PM

Norwich City promoted to the Premier League

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Norwich City were promoted to the Premier League without kicking a ball on Saturday as draws for Swansea and Brentford sent the Championship leaders back into the top-flight.

Daniel Farke's side have dominated the second tier with 27 wins from their 41 games so far, earning an immediate return to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

The Canaries' promotion was guaranteed after third-placed Swansea were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom of the table Wycombe, while fourth-placed Brentford drew 0-0 with Millwall.

Norwich are 14 points clear of Swansea, who have four games left, and 16 ahead of Brentford, who have five matches left.

They are also eight points clear of second-placed Watford, who lost 1-0 at local rivals Luton on Saturday.

With promotion secured, Norwich, who have won 11 of their past 13 matches, can relax going into their game against Bournemouth at Carrow Road later on Saturday.

They can clinch the Championship title with five points from their remaining five matches.

Farke and his players were able to celebrate several hours before their own match because of the slips from Swansea and Brentford.

Swansea were forced to claw their way back from two goals down against Wycombe to keep alive their slim hopes of challenging Watford for the second automatic promotion spot.

Steve Cooper's side were able to cut the gap between second and third to six points thanks to their dramatic draw.

Admiral Muskwe put Wycombe ahead 19 seconds into the second half at the Liberty Stadium when he lashed a lay-off from Uche Ikpeazu past Freddie Woodman from the edge of the area.

Five minutes later they doubled their lead, Garath McCleary fired into the bottom corner to double Wycombe's lead.

But Jason McCarthy conceded a penalty for handball in the 80th minute and Jamal Lowe scored his fourth goal in three games.

Swansea substitute Liam Cullen headed home a Connor Roberts cross with eight minutes remaining.

