UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwich City Relegated From The Premier League

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 07:08 PM

Norwich City relegated from the Premier League

Norwich were condemned to a record fifth relegation from the Premier League as Michail Antonio's four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Norwich were condemned to a record fifth relegation from the Premier League as Michail Antonio's four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

A seventh successive league defeat for Daniel Farke's side sealed their fate as Antonio's ruthless display boosted West Ham's own survival bid.

Norwich are 13 points from safety with only three games left, meaning they are certain to make an immediate return to the Championship after last season's promotion campaign.

The Canaries have become accustomed to relegation in the Premier League era, going down on four previous occasions in 1995, 2005, 2014 and 2016.

Related Topics

Road Norwich 2016 From Premier League

Recent Stories

Man involved in suicide attack near Data Darbar se ..

30 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner lauds Tiger force performance

3 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus infections

41 minutes ago

F1 teams in prison threat over Hungarian lockdown

3 minutes ago

Bill Gates 'optimistic' about coronavirus battle

3 minutes ago

Kashmiris never submitted to Indian oppression: Gi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.