Championship leaders Norwich were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Coventry, while Watford closed the gap on the top two with a 4-1 demolition of Preston on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Championship leaders Norwich were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Coventry, while Watford closed the gap on the top two with a 4-1 demolition of Preston on Saturday.

Norwich have made a habit of scoring late goals on their way to the top of the table, but Daniel Farke's side got a taste of their own medicine at Carrow Road.

Norwich led through Mario Vrancic's first-half penalty, only for Max Biamou to scramble Coventry's 89th minute equaliser.

The Canaries are unbeaten in 10 games but they suffered another blow in the closing stages when key defender Max Aarons hobbled off through injury.

Second placed Bournemouth were held to a 2-2 draw at Rotherham and sit one point behind Norwich.

Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth ahead with a 20th minute penalty, but Freddie Ladapo equalised 17 minutes later.

Ladapo's audacious chip gave Rotherham the lead in the 50th minute before Diego Rico set up Dominic Solanke's 63rd minute leveller for the visitors.

Watford captain Troy Deeney marked his first start of the season with an inspired display for the promotion chasers, who are just two points adrift of Norwich.

Domingos Quina opened the scoring for Watford and Deeney bagged their second from the penalty spot after the interval.

Tom Barkhuizen got one back for Preston, but Nathaniel Chalobah bagged Watford's third and Joao Pedro put the result put beyond doubt.

Wayne Rooney's first game as interim manager of struggling Derby ended in frustration when a late goal earned Wycombe a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

Former Manchester United star Rooney saw Derby score for the first time in nearly eight hours, but they could not add a second and remain bottom of the table.

Duane Holmes ended Derby's goal drought with a clever finish.

However, Wycombe improved after the break and levelled through Matt Bloomfield's close-range effort in the final minutes.

Tony Pulis marked his first home game as Sheffield Wednesday manager with a point in a 0-0 draw against his old club Stoke.

Cardiff eased the pressure on manager Neil Harris with a dominant 4-0 victory over Luton.

Reading ended their five-match run without a league win by beating Bristol City 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Huddersfield sealed their first win in five games with a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough at the John Smith's Stadium.

Draw specialists Birmingham and Millwall ground out another stalemate in a 0-0 deadlock in the fog at St Andrew's.

Birmingham have seven draws this season, while Millwall have settled for one point eight times.