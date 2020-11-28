UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norwich Denied As Watford Close Gap On Championship's Top Two

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 11:42 PM

Norwich denied as Watford close gap on Championship's top two

Championship leaders Norwich were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Coventry, while Watford closed the gap on the top two with a 4-1 demolition of Preston on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Championship leaders Norwich were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Coventry, while Watford closed the gap on the top two with a 4-1 demolition of Preston on Saturday.

Norwich have made a habit of scoring late goals on their way to the top of the table, but Daniel Farke's side got a taste of their own medicine at Carrow Road.

Norwich led through Mario Vrancic's first-half penalty, only for Max Biamou to scramble Coventry's 89th minute equaliser.

The Canaries are unbeaten in 10 games but they suffered another blow in the closing stages when key defender Max Aarons hobbled off through injury.

Second placed Bournemouth were held to a 2-2 draw at Rotherham and sit one point behind Norwich.

Junior Stanislas put Bournemouth ahead with a 20th minute penalty, but Freddie Ladapo equalised 17 minutes later.

Ladapo's audacious chip gave Rotherham the lead in the 50th minute before Diego Rico set up Dominic Solanke's 63rd minute leveller for the visitors.

Watford captain Troy Deeney marked his first start of the season with an inspired display for the promotion chasers, who are just two points adrift of Norwich.

Domingos Quina opened the scoring for Watford and Deeney bagged their second from the penalty spot after the interval.

Tom Barkhuizen got one back for Preston, but Nathaniel Chalobah bagged Watford's third and Joao Pedro put the result put beyond doubt.

Wayne Rooney's first game as interim manager of struggling Derby ended in frustration when a late goal earned Wycombe a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

Former Manchester United star Rooney saw Derby score for the first time in nearly eight hours, but they could not add a second and remain bottom of the table.

Duane Holmes ended Derby's goal drought with a clever finish.

However, Wycombe improved after the break and levelled through Matt Bloomfield's close-range effort in the final minutes.

Tony Pulis marked his first home game as Sheffield Wednesday manager with a point in a 0-0 draw against his old club Stoke.

Cardiff eased the pressure on manager Neil Harris with a dominant 4-0 victory over Luton.

Reading ended their five-match run without a league win by beating Bristol City 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Huddersfield sealed their first win in five games with a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough at the John Smith's Stadium.

Draw specialists Birmingham and Millwall ground out another stalemate in a 0-0 deadlock in the fog at St Andrew's.

Birmingham have seven draws this season, while Millwall have settled for one point eight times.

Related Topics

Drought Road Derby Bristol Bournemouth Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Norwich Luton Stoke Birmingham Lead Manchester United From Top

Recent Stories

PDM an alliance of rejected elements: Chief Minist ..

22 seconds ago

Second phase of 'Naya Pakistan, Manzalien Asaan Pr ..

23 seconds ago

Afghan juvenile prisoners shifted to Children Rema ..

25 seconds ago

WikiLeaks' Notorious Publication of US Classified ..

33 seconds ago

Nasir Shah for resolving all development issues of ..

19 minutes ago

PDM responsible for spreading coronavirus: SACM

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.