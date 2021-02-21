UrduPoint.com
Norwich Move Seven Points Clear In Championship As Brentford Slip

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:11 AM

Norwich moved seven points clear at the top of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Rotherham, while their promotion rivals Brentford crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Coventry on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Norwich moved seven points clear at the top of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Rotherham, while their promotion rivals Brentford crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Coventry on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's side wrapped up a third successive victory thanks to Teemu Pukki's 15th goal of the season at Carrow Road.

Second-placed Brentford, without injured leading scorer Ivan Toney, suffered a third consecutive loss to dent their bid to reach the Premier League.

Coventry's Tyler Walker scored in each half at St Andrew's, the first from the penalty spot, to move the Sky Blues five points clear of the bottom three.

Swansea missed the chance to move second after Huddersfield returned to form with a 4-1 home win.

Conor Hourihane got the Welsh side back in the game on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant free-kick, cancelling out Fraizer Campbell's opener.

But the Terriers responded in the first 10 minutes of the second half with a Lewis O'Brien goal and Duane Holmes' double securing a first win in nine league games.

Cardiff and Middlesbrough moved three points off the play-off positions, after Bournemouth lost 2-1 at QPR.

Goals from Stefan Johansen and Todd Kane, either side of Shane Long's equaliser, gave QPR a fourth successive triumph and ended Jonathan Woodgate's unbeaten start as Cherries caretaker boss.

Ashley Fletcher and Marc Bola struck in the first half for Middlesbrough in a 2-0 win at fifth-placed Reading.

Cardiff claimed a fifth consecutive win courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Preston.

Nick Powell struck twice and Steven Fletcher was also on target as Stoke beat Luton 3-0.

Managerless Bristol City suffered a seventh consecutive loss in all competitions after Carlton Morris' third goal in as many games gave Barnsley a 1-0 victory at Ashton Gate.

Nottingham Forest condemned Blackburn to a fourth straight loss with a 1-0 success at the City Ground.

Birmingham won 1-0 at relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, while bottom of the table Wycombe drew 0-0 with Millwall.

