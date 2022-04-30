UrduPoint.com

Norwich Relegated From The Premier League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 2-0 loss at Aston Villa

Burnley's dramatic late comeback from 1-0 down to beat Watford 2-1 left the Canaries 13 points adrift of safety with just four games remaining.

It was an unhappy return to Villa Park for Norwich boss Dean Smith as goals either side of half-time from two players he signed for Villa, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, earned Steven Gerrard's men the three points.

Smith has been unable to turn around a sinking ship since replacing Daniel Farke in November.

The Canaries have gone down in each of their last three campaigns in the English top-flight having also been relegated in 2015/16 and 2018/19.

Watford's 11th consecutive home loss also leaves the Hornets on the verge of relegation.

Everton's 68-year stay in the top-flight is now in severe peril as the Toffees are five points off safety, but do have games in hand over Burnley and Leeds to come.

