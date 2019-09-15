Norwich stun Manchester City 3-2 in the Premier League

Norwich, United Kingdom, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Newly-promoted Norwich stunned Manchester City with a 3-2 win at Carrow Road on Saturday to inflict a first Premier League defeat on the English champions since January.

Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and the prolific Teemu Pukki took advantage of a ragged City defence without the injured Aymeric Laporte for a remarkable upset.