Norwich To Sign Luxembourg Striker Sinani

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Norwich to sign Luxembourg striker Sinani

Premier League strugglers Norwich have agreed to sign Luxembourg striker Danel Sinani from F91 Dudelange for the 2020-21 season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Premier League strugglers Norwich have agreed to sign Luxembourg striker Danel Sinani from F91 Dudelange for the 2020-21 season.

Sinani has signed a pre-contract agreement with Norwich and will move to Carrow Road on a three-year deal in the summer.

He has scored 14 goals in 16 league games for his club in Luxembourg this term.

"Norwich is a very big club with many good players. I will try to do my best and try to continue to hopefully score goals and to help the team to get in a high position," Sinani told Norwich's website.

"I've heard a lot of good things about Norwich City and I'm really excited to join you guys in the summer."Sinani may find himself making his debut in the Championship as Norwich were bottom of the Premier League, six points from safety, when play was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

