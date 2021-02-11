Nostalgic Vonn says she has found post-racing peace

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo are the first in 18 years not to feature one of the sport's most charismatic figures: American Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn, now 36, debuted in the Bormio worlds in 2005, claiming two fourth-placed finishes in four events, and won her last world medal two years ago in Are, Sweden, signing off her amazing career with a downhill bronze.

She also medalled in 2007 (downhill, super-G silvers), 2009 (downhill, super-G golds), 2011 (downhill silver), 2015 (super-G bronze) and 2017 (downhill bronze). The Schladming worlds in 2013 saw her crash out in the super-G.

"For a while I missed the competition, but now that I have found peace I can enjoy a different angle of the narrative," Vonn said in reference to her commentary role on ski racing.

The sport was something that "I have never left and that, I am sure, will never leave me", said the American, who holds the women's record of World Cup victories of 82, second overall only to Ingemar Stenmark (86).

"Even today I am in contact with many of the girls on the circuit, I follow all the races, I get excited and nervous for them, from my sofa at home." Vonn brought a large dose of celebrity buzz into the sometime-staid world of ski racing.

Everywhere she went, she attracted attention. A high-profile relationship with golfer Tiger Woods went hand in hand with large sponsorship deals.

Her natural good looks bagged her slots in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, and combined with her outstanding talent, her ability to chat in German won over sceptical ski fans from the sport's heartlands of central Europe.

"Sports has taught me a lot, but it never prepared me for what would come after," Vonn said in a blog for the Cortina worlds.

"Many things have changed in my life since I retired, and I am still trying to figure out what I like and what I don't like doing.

"Sometimes I feel as if I've just finished high school and that I have an infinite number of possibilities ahead of me to choose from." Vonn added: "You always have to be ready to learn new things and accept the fact that new beginnings have to be approached one small step at the time.

"Baby steps. And that's not easy when you've spent most of your life going at maximum speed.

"It took me some time, but sports has also taught me a good work ethic, and today, I am very happy with where I am in my life." Vonn insisted that her media-friendly approach during her racing days had been an important part of showing off her personality.

"Over the years I believe I have done a good job of balancing the professional and personal aspects of my life, without hiding anything about my personality, and at the same time, without ever revealing too much about my private life," she said.

"I have never pretended to be someone I am not, and to me, this is already a success." Vonn admitted that Cortina, nestled north of Venice in the Dolomite mountains, was a special resort and race venue for her.

"I broke the record for World Cup victories (in Cortina), crowning a dream weekend with three wins in three days," she said.

"My parents were in the audience, and my mother in particular, who, during my many years of travelling and competing in Europe, only managed to see me ski a couple of times.

"I will never forget the emotions of that day. These will be my first world championships as just a spectator and the fact that they will take place in Cortina will make it difficult for me to hide my nostalgia."