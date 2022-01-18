UrduPoint.com

'Not A Good Day': US Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez Stunned In Melbourne

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2022 | 01:04 PM

'Not a good day': US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez stunned in Melbourne

Leylah Fernandez said she must "improve in every aspect" after the US Open runner-up was dumped out in the first round of the Australian Open by a wildcard on Tuesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Leylah Fernandez said she must "improve in every aspect" after the US Open runner-up was dumped out in the first round of the Australian Open by a wildcard on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Canadian, who lost to fellow teenager Emma Raducanu in the championship decider at Flushing Meadows in September, saw her Melbourne title bid fall at the first hurdle against Australia's 133rd-ranked Maddison Inglis, 6-4, 6-2.

Fernandez, seeded 23, was at a loss to explain her poor performance but said the only thing she could do would be to get back on the practice court as soon as possible.

"Today was just not a good day, too many mistakes," said Fernandez, whose stunning exploits in New York where she knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka and world number two Aryna Sabalenka had earmarked her as a star of the future.

"We had a good pre-season, we worked hard, we improved my tennis game," she added after her return to Grand Slam action turned sour.

"Just leading up to these tournaments, I was just extremely happy with how I was progressing and how I was practising." Fernandez said she was determined to look forward despite her disappointment.

"I can't go back in time," she said.

"The only thing I can do right now is get back on the tennis court and put in the hours, work hard and just improve in every aspect."

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Poor Melbourne Osaka New York September Australian Open Court US Open

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi says pacers can get angry on pitch

Shaheen Afridi says pacers can get angry on pitch

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in ..

Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in 128GB Version

15 minutes ago
 20 injured as laborer van collided with loaded tra ..

20 injured as laborer van collided with loaded tractor trolley

4 minutes ago
 Australian Open organisers 'deeply regret' impact ..

Australian Open organisers 'deeply regret' impact of Djokovic saga

5 minutes ago
 Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change c ..

Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change constitution

5 minutes ago
 Mostly cold, partly cloudy weather to prevail in K ..

Mostly cold, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.