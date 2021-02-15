UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Not Done Yet': Barty Storms Into Australian Open Quarters

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

'Not done yet': Barty storms into Australian Open quarters

World number one Ashleigh Barty declared Monday she's "not done yet" after storming into the Australian Open quarter-finals to raise hopes of a first home winner in 43 years

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty declared Monday she's "not done yet" after storming into the Australian Open quarter-finals to raise hopes of a first home winner in 43 years.

The Australian's defensive mastery flummoxed big-hitting Shelby Rogers in her 6-3, 6-4 victory in one hour and 11 minutes in the fourth round at a crowdless Rod Laver Arena.

Barty, who is aiming to become the first Australian champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978, plays 25th seed Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals after the Czech beat 18th seed Elise Mertens 7-6 (7/5), 7-5.

The 24-year-old reached the quarter-final of her home Slam for the third straight year, but remained unsatisfied.

"We're not done yet," Barty said when asked how she felt about reaching the final eight.

"If we had looked at the way we were preparing during our pre-season, to have the start that we have had so far is really encouraging, but certainly not satisfied with where we're at the moment.

"We will keep chipping away and keep trying to do the right things to progress as far as we can." Australian expectations are rising for Barty, whose side of the draw has opened up with the early exits of defending champion Sofia Kenin, world number five Elina Svitolina and world number six Karolina Pliskova.

American Jennifer Brady is the next highest seed in Barty's bracket at 22.

She, however, was wary of 24-year-old Muchova, who made an impression on her during their third round clash at the 2018 US Open which Barty won in straight sets.

"I remember that match in New York, coming off the court and saying to (coach Craig Tyzzer)...'Karolina, she can play, she's a hell of a player'," she said of her sole match against Muchova.

"I know she's got the ability to manoeuvre the ball all around the court, play with variety, play with shape." The 2019 French Open champion, having not played last year after February due to the pandemic, is rounding into peak form and successfully became the "aggressor" against Rogers, who she nearly lost to last week in the Yarra Valley Classic quarter-finals.

Barty, who has been carrying a niggle to her heavily strapped left thigh, moved smoothly and counter-attacked superbly to thwart the in-form American.

"It was important for me to serve well and try and bring it on my terms as often as possible," she said.

"I think I have learnt a lot about myself over the past 12 months.

"I'm just extremely grateful that I've got another opportunity to do something that I love... on the biggest stage for us as Aussies playing tennis."

Related Topics

Tennis World Sofia Progress Craig New York Turkish Lira February 2018 2019 Australian Open All Coach Court US Open Love

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $60.77 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Realme claims to be one of the Top 5 smartphone br ..

19 minutes ago

Lavrov Stresses Russia Is Ready to Restore Ties Wi ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner inaugurates urban tree plantation dri ..

1 minute ago

Pinturault poised for combined defence as rivals l ..

5 minutes ago

Bike lifter, dacoit gang busted in rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.