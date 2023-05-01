Not happy with fifth position, want to play at number four: Mohammad Rizwan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The wicket-keeper batsman says that he will follow the instructions of the captain and the coach, saying that it is not necessary that whatever he wants should be given to him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) Pakistan cricket team's wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan, said that every match was new and important for them as they forget the previous matches and focused the upcoming ones.

Mohammad Rizwan said that their focus was on winning this series, and Karachi's pitch was different from Pindi's.

“ Our effort will be to perform according to the conditions, as the scores depend on pitch and conditions. Our role in the win or loss will be as much as yours,” said Rizwan.

However, he said that he was not happy with the fifth position and wanted to play at the number four in the One Day International.

“If you replace Babar, you will not get Babur, and if we replace Imam-ul-Haq, it will not be a game of pride. Everyone has their own position. I want to play at number four in the One Day International. I’m not happy with the fifth position,” said Rizwan, adding that it was not necessary that he would get what he wanted.

“My wish is separate, what the captain and coach need is a separate matter.

I will do what they think is the best,” he added.

Rizwan also stated that the personal egos were never important to him.

“Allah has created everyone with the unique qualities. I am different, Fakhar is different, Babar is different,” he added.

He also stated that in the population of 200 million, perhaps 100 million were commentators, adding that they achieved the target in the last T20I series, so Imad took the single.

“had we won the last T20I, we would not have faced such questions today,” said Rizwan.

The wicket-keeper batter was of the view that his inability to score runs in the end was his mistake as he was also told to open in the past.

“ I am ready to play at any number. I have played at number eight in Pakistan before, and I will do what the management thinks is right. I don't complain. I am ready to play at any number.

Pakistan is leading 0-2 in the five-match One Day International series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The third One Day International will be played on May 3, Wednesday.