UrduPoint.com

Not Happy With Fifth Position, Want To Play At Number Four: Mohammad Rizwan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Not happy with fifth position, want to play at number four: Mohammad Rizwan

The wicket-keeper batsman says that he will follow the instructions of the captain and the coach, saying that it is not necessary that whatever he wants should be given to him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) Pakistan cricket team's wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan, said that every match was new and important for them as they forget the previous matches and focused the upcoming ones.

Mohammad Rizwan said that their focus was on winning this series, and Karachi's pitch was different from Pindi's.

“ Our effort will be to perform according to the conditions, as the scores depend on pitch and conditions. Our role in the win or loss will be as much as yours,” said Rizwan.

However, he said that he was not happy with the fifth position and wanted to play at the number four in the One Day International.

“If you replace Babar, you will not get Babur, and if we replace Imam-ul-Haq, it will not be a game of pride. Everyone has their own position. I want to play at number four in the One Day International. I’m not happy with the fifth position,” said Rizwan, adding that it was not necessary that he would get what he wanted.

“My wish is separate, what the captain and coach need is a separate matter.

I will do what they think is the best,” he added.

Rizwan also stated that the personal egos were never important to him.

“Allah has created everyone with the unique qualities. I am different, Fakhar is different, Babar is different,” he added.

He also stated that in the population of 200 million, perhaps 100 million were commentators, adding that they achieved the target in the last T20I series, so Imad took the single.

“had we won the last T20I, we would not have faced such questions today,” said Rizwan.

The wicket-keeper batter was of the view that his inability to score runs in the end was his mistake as he was also told to open in the past.

“ I am ready to play at any number. I have played at number eight in Pakistan before, and I will do what the management thinks is right. I don't complain. I am ready to play at any number.

Pakistan is leading 0-2 in the five-match One Day International series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The third One Day International will be played on May 3, Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Mohammad Rizwan Imam-ul-Haq May From Best Coach Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Karachi may experience light rain with thunderstor ..

Karachi may experience light rain with thunderstorm today evening

10 minutes ago
 Without concrete reforms in the system, it is not ..

Without concrete reforms in the system, it is not possible to overcome the crisi ..

34 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th Arabian Travel ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, showcasing d ..

34 minutes ago
 ‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned o ..

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned out to be a thief,’ says Mary ..

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

1 hour ago
 EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.