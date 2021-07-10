UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Not Proud Of My Wimbledon Tears,' Says Pliskova

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 11:42 PM

'Not proud of my Wimbledon tears,' says Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova said she was "not proud" of her Centre Court tears after losing a rollercoaster Wimbledon final to Ashleigh Barty on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Karolina Pliskova said she was "not proud" of her Centre Court tears after losing a rollercoaster Wimbledon final to Ashleigh Barty on Saturday.

World number one Barty triumphed 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 to clinch her second Grand Slam title after the 2019 French Open.

Pliskova has now lost both major finals in which she has appeared having been beaten in three sets by Angelique Kerber at the 2016 US Open.

"It was not the plan to cry because I don't want to cry on the court. I feel like cry in the locker room, but not on the court," said the 29-year-old Czech after the tears fell at the on-court trophy ceremony.

"Just like too many emotions. Of course, it's been three weeks since I was here in London, in the bubble.

"So of course you're a bit tired. All the emotions, they just go. Yeah, not proud about that." Pliskova, a former world number one who had never previously got past the fourth round at Wimbledon before this year, endured a final of contrasting fortunes.

She was 4-0 down in the first set, losing the first 14 points before she got on the board.

She then broke Barty in the 12th game of the second set as the Australian served for the title before sweeping the tiebreaker.

But all her good work was undone in the second game of the decider when she was broken again and Barty did not need a second invitation to go on to take the title.

Pliskova had gone into the final having served 54 aces but it took the nerve-wracked Czech until the first game of the second set to move on to 55.

She had also only been broken four times in her previous six matches.

By the end of the final, she had given up serve a six further times.

"It was a horrible start. That's why I'm proud about how I found a way back in that match," she added.

Pliskova also admitted she had flashbacks to the final of the Italian Open in Rome on the eve of Roland Garros when she was blitzed 6-0, 6-0 by Iga Swiatek in 45 minutes.

"I was thinking about the final in Rome where I didn't make a game. I thought, No, this is not possible, this cannot happen again." Despite her disappointment, Pliskova believes that her previous indifference to Wimbledon can help her crack her Grand Slam drought.

Her next chance is the US Open in New York which starts next month.

"It's not that I didn't like Wimbledon, but it was never my favourite place," she said.

"I never played well here. I never felt so good here. But this time the feeling about this tournament changed, the feeling about the people.

"I'm just going to try to be back stronger. Of course there's going to be a next chance. I think plenty of them. I'm not going to give up on that. So let's see what it's going to be."

Related Topics

World Drought London Rome New York Turkish Lira 2016 2019 All Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Jeonbuk win ends Gamba's ACL hopes

28 seconds ago

England aim to be Euro 'Top Guns' after call from ..

31 seconds ago

Former ski chief Kasper dies aged 77

48 minutes ago

Eidul Azha in Pakistan on July 21

48 minutes ago

Work underway to implement E-Abiana system in prov ..

48 minutes ago

TAAP delegation meets LCCI VP

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.