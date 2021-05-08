Sydney, May 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates was adamant Saturday that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from Covid-19.

Asked by AFP if there was any scenario in which the Games, which are due to start in July, could be cancelled or postponed at this late stage, he replied: "No, there's not."