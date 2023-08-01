Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': mountaineer Naila

Woman climber Naila Kiani who has become a trendsetter for Pakistani women in mountaineering wants to encourage females towards the sport, saying nothing was impossible if you have the 'sheer will' to achieve your dreams

Naila, who had submitted eight peaks in two years, said still people were not that much aware of mountaineering.

"We need to be aware people of mountaineering as we have got a lot of talent in the country. We also need support from the private sector," she said in a press conference here on Tuesday.

Naila, who was also the first Pakistani woman to ascend Broad Peak, complete the climb of all five 8,000-meter peaks in Pakistan, and scale eight 8,000-meter peaks worldwide, said she plans to complete all of the World's 14 highest peaks in the coming future.

Naila, who hails from Rawalpindi, said when a woman from Pindi who has no family background in mountaineering can submit the highest peaks then other women can also do that.

"We need to put our focus on mountaineering if we want to succeed and improve in the sector. As compared to Nepal we need to improve the mountaineering sector to benefit from it," she said.

She also lauded the Alpine Club of Pakistan for their support and was all-out praise for Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for approving the conferment of the national civil award Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her, in recognition of her achievements.

Naila had submitted the legendary Everest, the difficult K2, the commanding Lhotse, the perilous Annapurna, the elusive G1 and the G2, and the majestic Nanga Parbat.

Numerous mountaineers and adventure fans all over the world are inspired by Naila's unwavering resolve, unmatched abilities, and unwavering attitude.