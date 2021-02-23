UrduPoint.com
'Nothing To Lose' - Rose Urges Gladbach To Be Brave Against Man City

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:36 PM

'Nothing to lose' - Rose urges Gladbach to be brave against Man City

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose insists his side has nothing to lose against a high-flying Manchester City team on an 18-match winning streak going into Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg tie

Mnchengladbach, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose insists his side has nothing to lose against a high-flying Manchester City team on an 18-match winning streak going into Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg tie.

City's 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday extended their record run in all competitions, while Gladbach are struggling in the Bundesliga after taking a point from their last three games.

Morale is low in the Gladbach camp after last week's bombshell announcement that Rose will leave at the end of the season to coach rivals Dortmund.

However, the focus now is on trying to topple Pep Guardiola's star-studded City.

"The boys have earned this special evening," Rose said Tuesday with the home leg moved to Budapest due to Germany's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"You can only win, first and foremost, in a game like this.

"It's a big thing for the club that we're in (the last 16). The boys should enjoy it.

"We need to trust ourselves and play with a lot of courage and passion." Rose urged his team to put aside poor results and the off-field turbulence to make life hard for City.

Gladbach have the players to shock City with their attack spearheaded by French forwards Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram.

"If there is something that Manchester City don't like, then it's not having the ball. We need to play with courage and defend with passion," Rose added.

Gladbach's Swedish left-back Oscar Wendt is relishing the chance to see his team test themselves against the Premier League leaders.

"The anticipation is huge. We have the chance to compete perhaps the best team in the world right now. It's just fun," said the 35-year-old.

