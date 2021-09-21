Nottingham Forest appoint Cooper as new manager

London, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :English Championship club Nottingham Forest appointed former Swansea boss Steve Cooper as their new manager on Tuesday.

The two-time European champions sacked ex-Newcastle and Brighton manager Chris Hughton last week and sit bottom of English football's second tier after picking up only four points from their opening eight matches.

Cooper, 41, guided Swansea to the Championship play-offs in his last two seasons going closest to taking them up when they lost 2-0 to Brentford in May's play-off final at Wembley.

"Steve was our first choice as head coach and we are delighted to have secured his services. His record of developing young talent is exceptional," said Forest chief executive Dane Murphy.

"Steve knows what is required to be successful in the Championship and has a proven track record with Swansea.

"We have reduced the age of our squad over the summer and Steve is the ideal coach to blend a team to start moving us up the table." Cooper's first match in charge of Forest will be against Millwall at Nottingham's City Ground on Saturday.

Forest ended a seven-match winless run when they defeated Huddersfield 2-0 under interim head coach Steven Reid in their last game.

The club won back-to-back European Cups under legendary manager Brian Clough in 1979 and 1980 but have not competed in the Premier League since 1999.