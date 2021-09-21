UrduPoint.com

Nottingham Forest Appoint Cooper As New Manager

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Nottingham Forest appoint Cooper as new manager

London, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :English Championship club Nottingham Forest appointed former Swansea boss Steve Cooper as their new manager on Tuesday.

The two-time European champions sacked ex-Newcastle and Brighton manager Chris Hughton last week and sit bottom of English football's second tier after picking up only four points from their opening eight matches.

Cooper, 41, guided Swansea to the Championship play-offs in his last two seasons going closest to taking them up when they lost 2-0 to Brentford in May's play-off final at Wembley.

"Steve was our first choice as head coach and we are delighted to have secured his services. His record of developing young talent is exceptional," said Forest chief executive Dane Murphy.

"Steve knows what is required to be successful in the Championship and has a proven track record with Swansea.

"We have reduced the age of our squad over the summer and Steve is the ideal coach to blend a team to start moving us up the table." Cooper's first match in charge of Forest will be against Millwall at Nottingham's City Ground on Saturday.

Forest ended a seven-match winless run when they defeated Huddersfield 2-0 under interim head coach Steven Reid in their last game.

The club won back-to-back European Cups under legendary manager Brian Clough in 1979 and 1980 but have not competed in the Premier League since 1999.

Related Topics

Football Young Swansea Brighton Nottingham May From Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support benefici ..

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support beneficiaries worth AED382 mn

19 minutes ago
 Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy stora ..

Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy storage product

34 minutes ago
 ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Al ..

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

49 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

57 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Pro ..

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations ..

57 minutes ago
 62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.