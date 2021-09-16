UrduPoint.com

Nottingham Forest Sack Manager Chris Hughton

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:15 PM

Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

English Championship club Nottingham Forest on Thursday announced they had sacked manager Chris Hughton after a dismal start to the season

London, Sept 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :English Championship club Nottingham Forest on Thursday announced they had sacked manager Chris Hughton after a dismal start to the season.

Forest are bottom of the second tier and Wednesday's home defeat by Middlesbrough left them without a win from any of their first seven league matches.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager," the club said in a statement.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris' efforts.

Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

"Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach."Former Newcastle and Brighton boss Hughton has spent less than a year in charge at the City Ground after replacing Sabri Lamouchi in October 2020.

Forest were crowned European champions in 1979 and 1980 but have not played in the Premier League since the 1998/99 season.

Related Topics

Football World Newcastle Middlesbrough Brighton Nottingham October 2020 From Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Australia, UK, US Interaction With NATO Remains Un ..

Australia, UK, US Interaction With NATO Remains Unshakable After AUKUS Formation ..

2 minutes ago
 Pilot Dies in Helicopter Crash in New Zealand - Re ..

Pilot Dies in Helicopter Crash in New Zealand - Reports

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Independence Day

18 minutes ago
 Several arrests over German synagogue attack threa ..

Several arrests over German synagogue attack threat: source close to case

3 minutes ago
 US cigarette giant seals takeover of inhaler maker ..

US cigarette giant seals takeover of inhaler maker

3 minutes ago
 Female drug dealer held with imported wine

Female drug dealer held with imported wine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.