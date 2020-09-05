Nouman, Harira win Defence Day KP Junior Squash Championship U-11, U13 titles

UrduPoint.com
Sat 05th September 2020

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Nouman Khan and Harira Khan of Peshawar won the Defence Day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship Under-11 and U-13 respectively here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday.

Regional sports Officer Peshawar Region, Saleem Raza, Member Executive Committee KP Squash Association Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur and former World Champion Qamar Zaman gave away the trophies and cash prizes.

It was the first event of squash after five months of break due to the outbreak of coronavirus and a large number of players and spectators turned up and witnessed the thrilling finals of the Under-11 and Under-13 Age Groups part of the Defence Day Championship.

In the first U-11 final held Saturday witnessed a tough contest between Nouman Khan of Peshawar and Haris Zahid.

Noman Khan claimed the title after after five sets final, the score was 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-2.

Nouman after winning the first set failed to click in the second and third sets won by Haris Ahmad. Both Nouman and Haris played well and some good fighting contest was witnessed in the newly constructed squash courts.

In the U13 final Huraira Khan claimed the trophy after recording victory against his strong rival Ibrahim Zeb. Huraira got the first two singles quite easily at 11-5 and 11-7 but he failed to click in the third and fourth sets won by his opponent Ibrahim Zen after a tough battle, the score was 10-12 and 11-13. It was the fifth and decisive set in which Huraira Khan raced up to the victory at 11-9. The set was once tied at 9-9 otherwise Huraira marched into easy win in the set.

At the end, the guests gave away trophies and cash prizes.

