Nouman, Humna win 61st National Amateur Ranking Men, Women Golf titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Greens Golf Club and Humna Amjad of PAF clinched the Men and Women titles of the 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship played here at PAF 6666-yard Golf Course on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, graced the occasion as chief guest. Secretary KP Golf Association Col. Imtinan Ul Hassan, Secretary PGF, Chief Referee from Karachi Golf Club, golfers, and a large number of spectators were also present.

Both Nouman and Humna marked their way out of a toughest round and harder pin placing of international standard according to the rules of the Games by winning 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship titles with pride and proud feeling.

"I love to be part of the strongest and senior players and the win really counted to me because I got the honor of becoming the youngest National Champion," Nouman told APP during a post-match talk. It is good to play excellently in the toughest and well prepared golfing course with some tough greens, Nouman added.

"It is always be an honor while playing in Peshawar and I love the way the golf course responded to me when either I went for a longer drives, birdie putts or missed some key short while going for hitting the greens," Humna, a promising 17-year-old newly emerged Women National Champion, said.

"Playing for Pakistan is always a dream come true and I will work hard to win back to back titles for Pakistan in the world of golf," Humna Amjad, hailing from Karachi, told APP.

Winning the National Championship would give both Nouman Ilyas and Humna Amjad to automatically qualify for the international outings.

The greens had given me a tough response as the ball took speed when I hit the regulations but I kept control of my game and made 5 birdies at the front nine holes, I finished with three under 33 and made four bogeys as well, finishing the back nine at 38, two over par.

"I missed a 7 feet putt at hole no 16 wherein making a double bogeys that somehow restricted me to finish at par," Humna Amjad said about her card. Humna added one under 71 to her overnight score 74, 72 by finishing at one over par 217 over 54 holes and took first position.

Nouman Ilyas also played well and finished in similar fashion with 33, three under at front nine and 38, three over par at back nine by adding 71 to his overnight 71, 71, 72 to make three under 285 over 72 holes.

Salman Jehangir took second position with his gross score five over par 293 (71, 78, 73 and 71), Omar Khalid remained at third with six over par 284 (74, 76, 73, 71) and Hussain Hamid 12 over par 300, Hamza Khattak 12 over par 300 were the other prominent score.

In the Net category Muhammad Sharmal of Mardan took first position with his Net score 278, 10 under, followed by Muhammad Shoaib with 281, seven under, and Laraib Ur Rehman with five under 283 got second and third respectively.

In the Ladies apart from Humna, Rimsha Ijaz got second position with her 7 over par 223 and her younger sister Parkha Ejaz with her 14 over par 230 over 54 holes got third position. In the Ladies Net Amina Tiwana got first position with 14 under par 202, followed by Bushra Fatima with 5 under 211 and Ana James Gill with two under 214 got second and third positions, respectively.

In the Senior Amateur Col Waqar Ahmad (235) over 54 holes got first, Zakir Hussain 237, and Tariq Mehmood with 237 took second and third and in the Senior Net category Col. Masood Malik (210), Dr. Arshad Javed (217) and Azhar Ul Habib (221) took first, second and third position respectively.

At the end, the chief guest AVM Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, gave away the trophies and medals to the players in Individual and Team Championship.