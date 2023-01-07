Nouman Khan moves into British Junior Open final

Pakistan's Nouman Khan battled back from two games down to outwit Egyptian boy Eyad Walid Youssef Moussa in the semifinal of Boys U-13 category of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham, UK on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Nouman Khan battled back from two games down to outwit Egyptian boy Eyad Walid Youssef Moussa in the semifinal of Boys U-13 category of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham, UK on Saturday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, Nouman lost the first two games 7-11, 9-11 but fought back to clinch the next three games 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 and cruise into the final.