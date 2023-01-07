UrduPoint.com

Nouman Khan Moves Into British Junior Open Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 07, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Nouman Khan moves into British Junior Open final

Pakistan's Nouman Khan battled back from two games down to outwit Egyptian boy Eyad Walid Youssef Moussa in the semifinal of Boys U-13 category of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham, UK on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Nouman Khan battled back from two games down to outwit Egyptian boy Eyad Walid Youssef Moussa in the semifinal of Boys U-13 category of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham, UK on Saturday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, Nouman lost the first two games 7-11, 9-11 but fought back to clinch the next three games 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 and cruise into the final.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Birmingham United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) , Thai comp ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) , Thai company sign MoU for waste to ener ..

4 minutes ago
 Ayub Medical College organizes pre-conference work ..

Ayub Medical College organizes pre-conference workshop

4 minutes ago
 Simple action taken against HDT leaders to brig si ..

Simple action taken against HDT leaders to brig situation normal in Gwadar: Comm ..

4 minutes ago
 Pindi Police arrests two suspects of gang involved ..

Pindi Police arrests two suspects of gang involved in looting overseas

4 minutes ago
 Various programmes for retirees benefiting from SS ..

Various programmes for retirees benefiting from SSSD

11 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Congratulates New US House Speaker, Call ..

Zelenskyy Congratulates New US House Speaker, Calls Washington's Aid Vital for U ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.