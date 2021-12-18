Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Championship

Top seeded Nouman clinched the trophy after defeating his strong rival Muhammad Hamza Khan of PAF in the final of the All Pakistan Under13 Boys Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Top seeded Nouman clinched the trophy after defeating his strong rival Muhammad Hamza Khan of PAF in the final of the All Pakistan Under13 Boys Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday.

Secretary Higher education and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Daud Khan was the chief guest on this occasion at closing Ceremony along with Former World Squash Champion Legend Qamar Zaman, Executive Members KP Squash Association and Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Mohammad, Fazal Khalil, Sher Bahadur Chief Referee Adil Faqir, Chief Organizer and Director Tournament Mr Munawar Zaman, Squash Officials, coaches of the Directorate of sports KP Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah, Muhammad Waseem and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the final.

The final was started on slow pace and but soon it took momentum when Muhammad Hamza Khan, the second seeded won the first set by 11-13.

Both the players tried their hardest for a single point and exhibited a good game. The set was tied at 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 and at the end, Muhammad Hamza Khan won set by 11-13.

After losing the first set, Nouman, who also won some key matches right from the start of the matches against Punjab, Sindh and Army players, managed his position according to the situation and won three consecutive sets by 11-9, 11-8 and 12-10. The final lasted for 48 minutes and apart from the first and fourth sets, Nouman got an easy sailing.

At the end of the final match, the chief guest Daud Khan gave away trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the position holders. More than 80 players from all across Pakistan took part in the Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association.