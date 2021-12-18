UrduPoint.com

Nouman Khan Wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Championship

Muhammad Rameez 13 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:25 PM

Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Championship

Top seeded Nouman clinched the trophy after defeating his strong rival Muhammad Hamza Khan of PAF in the final of the All Pakistan Under13 Boys Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Top seeded Nouman clinched the trophy after defeating his strong rival Muhammad Hamza Khan of PAF in the final of the All Pakistan Under13 Boys Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday.

Secretary Higher education and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Daud Khan was the chief guest on this occasion at closing Ceremony along with Former World Squash Champion Legend Qamar Zaman, Executive Members KP Squash Association and Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Mohammad, Fazal Khalil, Sher Bahadur Chief Referee Adil Faqir, Chief Organizer and Director Tournament Mr Munawar Zaman, Squash Officials, coaches of the Directorate of sports KP Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah, Muhammad Waseem and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the final.

The final was started on slow pace and but soon it took momentum when Muhammad Hamza Khan, the second seeded won the first set by 11-13.

Both the players tried their hardest for a single point and exhibited a good game. The set was tied at 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 and at the end, Muhammad Hamza Khan won set by 11-13.

After losing the first set, Nouman, who also won some key matches right from the start of the matches against Punjab, Sindh and Army players, managed his position according to the situation and won three consecutive sets by 11-9, 11-8 and 12-10. The final lasted for 48 minutes and apart from the first and fourth sets, Nouman got an easy sailing.

At the end of the final match, the chief guest Daud Khan gave away trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the position holders. More than 80 players from all across Pakistan took part in the Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Education Punjab All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Police for ensuring security to general public dur ..

Police for ensuring security to general public during LG Polls

8 minutes ago
 Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

8 minutes ago
 9 corona patients under treatment in Lady Reading ..

9 corona patients under treatment in Lady Reading Hospital

8 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines typhoon passes 30

Death toll from Philippines typhoon passes 30

8 minutes ago
 German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's ..

German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

10 minutes ago
 Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DE ..

Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DEO

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.