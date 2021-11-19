Nouman leads fellow golfers in 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship

Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Golf Club led the fellow golfers with his 2 under 142 over 36-hole in the 72-holes 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship being played here at PAF Golf Course on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Golf Club led the fellow golfers with his 2 under 142 over 36-hole in the 72-holes 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship being played here at PAF Golf Course on Friday.

Nouman added one under 71 to his overnight score of one under 71 to make 142 over 36 holes on the second day and took the lead against other top golfers. The pin placing was tougher but Nouman Ilyas played a calculated game and added one under 71.

He was closely followed by the first day leader Muhammad Shoaib of Lahore Gymkhana with his gross score three over par 147 over 36 holes. Three handicapper Muhammad Shoaib added five over par 78 to his overnight three under 69.

Another top ranking and two handicapper Salman Jehangir also added five over par 78 to his overnight one under 71 score and made an aggregated total of five over par 149. One handicapper Saim Shazli of Sindh Golf Association carded the same five over par 149 when he added five over par 77 to his overnight par 72.

Sindh Golf Association Amateur Qasim Ali Khan, a two handicapper, carded six over par 150 by adding three over par 73 to his overnight five over par 77, followed by young golfer Hamza Khattak of PAF Golf Club with his gross score 151, Hamza Khan (152), Laraib Ur Rehman, also from KP, (152) and Yashal Shah (153) were the other leading golfers.

In the Senior Amateur Col Waqar Ahmad was the lead over 18 overs with his gross score three over par 75. He carded 35, one under, at front nine holes and four over 40 at back nine holes with birdies at hole no 6 and 9 at the front nine hole and scored another birdie at hole no 13 and 17 besides missing a stroke at hole no 1, 11, 12, 14 15 and 16.

Tariq Mehmood struggled at second with his gross five over par 77 with par 36 at front nine hole and five over par 41 at back nine. Tariq Mehmood made two birdies at hole no 5 and nine with double bogey at hole no 7 par 3.

After an excellent front nine hole round, Tariq made triple bogey at hole no 11 and missed a stroke at hole no. 18. He also missed a stroke at hole no. 11 par 3.

Muhammad Amir Mir was at third position with his gross score eight over par 80, hitting four over par 40 at front nine and same at back nine holes. Muhammad Amir Mir could not maintained his calculated round he started at front nine, missing some key putts at crucial occasions.

Zakir Hussain (81), Col. Asif Mehdi (81), Haji Ishaq (81) and Col. Masood Malik (81) were the others sharing the position.

The Sindh team recorded first position with their joint score of 449, followed by Punjab with 453 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained at third with 457. The overall team position in the Team event final was participated by all teams of various associations.

In the Team event final Sindh Golf Association team comprising Saim Shazli (72+77), Hamza S Khan (74+78), Omar Khalid (74+76) and Yashal Shah (77+76) claimed the title with his aggregated score 449 and was declared as winner, followed by Punjab Golf Association team including Salman Jehangir (71+78), Qasim Ali Khan (77+73), Ralfay A Raja (79+82) and Muhammad Umer Khokhar (81+75) took second position. Out of the total four members, the team scored the best three scorer score recorded for the title. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team members included Moazzam (74+80), Laraib Ur Rehman (78+74), Hamza Khattak (80+71) and Sheryar Ghaffar (85+85).

In the Ladies first day round, Humma Amjad of Pakistan Air Force with her gross score two over par 74 score over 18 holes took first position, followed by Pakistan top ranking player Parkha Ejaz with her gross four over par 76 score struggling at second and Rimsha Ejaz with her gross five over par 77 got third position. The other leading top contributors included Abiha Syed (81), Suneyah Osama (82), Aania Farooq Syed (82), and Danish Syed (82).