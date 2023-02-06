UrduPoint.com

Nouman Malik Rocks With Latest 'Lahore Qalandar Anthem'

Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Nouman Malik rocks with latest 'Lahore Qalandar Anthem'

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore set to vibe with yet another melodious anthem as Nouman Malik dropped the rocking title track "Main Hoon Qalandar." Registering a great victory in PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandar was hailed for its tremendous and untiring efforts in the years of super league's history.

As the exciting & much-awaited eighth season of the Pakistan Super League is just around the corner, fans are also eager to be enthralled by amazing cricket anthems.

Hyping up the thrill, the Beparwah singer released the official song for 'Lahore Qalandar' ensuring a musical treat for all the cricket fans.

According to the official description of the song, this track is an expression to showcase the love for the beautiful & marvelous city of Lahore.

"A treat for all Lahore Qalandar and PSL fans around the globe. This song is just an expression of how much I love my beloved city. It is dedicated to all Lahore Qalandar and PSL fans," captioned the singer.

Along with attributing the song, Malik also hoped for a tremendous sports event ahead, while wishing both the teams and management.

"PSL is our pride and one of the best cricket leagues around the Globe. Best of luck to all teams and may we have a great PSL 8th edition," stated the singer.

Released recently, the track has already surpassed 79 thousand views on YouTube while eyeing more.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Sports Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars May YouTube Event All Best Lucky Cement Limited Love

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s s ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s sustainability batch graduation

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents ove ..

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

42 minutes ago
 UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

2 hours ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.