Nouman Malik rocks with latest 'Lahore Qalandar Anthem'

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore set to vibe with yet another melodious anthem as Nouman Malik dropped the rocking title track "Main Hoon Qalandar." Registering a great victory in PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandar was hailed for its tremendous and untiring efforts in the years of super league's history.

As the exciting & much-awaited eighth season of the Pakistan Super League is just around the corner, fans are also eager to be enthralled by amazing cricket anthems.

Hyping up the thrill, the Beparwah singer released the official song for 'Lahore Qalandar' ensuring a musical treat for all the cricket fans.

According to the official description of the song, this track is an expression to showcase the love for the beautiful & marvelous city of Lahore.

"A treat for all Lahore Qalandar and PSL fans around the globe. This song is just an expression of how much I love my beloved city. It is dedicated to all Lahore Qalandar and PSL fans," captioned the singer.

Along with attributing the song, Malik also hoped for a tremendous sports event ahead, while wishing both the teams and management.

"PSL is our pride and one of the best cricket leagues around the Globe. Best of luck to all teams and may we have a great PSL 8th edition," stated the singer.

Released recently, the track has already surpassed 79 thousand views on YouTube while eyeing more.