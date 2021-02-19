Nouran Gohar, Mustafa Asal win BISL title

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Egyptian squash players Nouran Gohar and Mustafa Asal won the Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) title season four.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal was the chief guest of the final match.

Egyptian players lock their horns in the finals of fourth edition of Blochistan International Squash League (BISL) titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament.

All four finalists were belonged to Egypt.

In women's final, world number second Nouran Gohar faced Yathreb Adel for the title of BISL edition four. Nouran Gohar smashed Yathreb Adel with straight set. Nouran Gohar steal victory with 3-0 and become champion of BISL fourth edition.

In men's final, world number second Mohamed El-Shorbagy faces Mostafa Asal. After a tough competition, Mostafa Asal upset Mohamed El-Shorbagy and defeated Mohamed El-Shorbagy with 3-2.