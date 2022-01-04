UrduPoint.com

Novak Djokovic Heading To Australian Open 'with Exemption Permission'

Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Novak Djokovic heading to Australian Open 'with exemption permission'

World number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he was heading to the Australian Open to defend his title after being granted a medical exemption to play

Melbourne, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he was heading to the Australian Open to defend his title after being granted a medical exemption to play.

All participants at the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, assessed by an independent panel of experts.

The Serb has repeatedly refused to confirm if he has been inoculated, with his participation at the opening Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park the subject of intense speculation for months.

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022!" the nine-time Australian Open winner said on Instagram.

His post was accompanied by a picture of him at an airport, looking relaxed, with his bags.

Djokovic's confirmation that he is en route sets the scene for a showdown with arch-rival Rafael Nadal, with both gunning for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spanish superstar is already in Melbourne preparing after recovering from the coronavirus.

Djokovic has previously expressed his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine and his father Srdjan said in late November that his son would probably not play in Melbourne, accusing the organisers of "blackmail".

Government officials in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, had been adamant for months that only vaccinated players would be able to play the tournament.

"They're the rules. Medical exemptions are just that -- it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players," the state's Deputy Premier James Merlino said last month.

Related Topics

Tennis World Victoria Melbourne Rafael Nadal January November Australian Open Post From Instagram Airport Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY ..

Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY 2020-2021: Ali Zaidi

5 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghani ..

Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghanistan

11 minutes ago
 Russian Sputnik Light Joins List of Vaccines Admin ..

Russian Sputnik Light Joins List of Vaccines Administered in Armenia - Health Mi ..

1 minute ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Tue ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Blow for Macron party as opposition holds up Covid ..

Blow for Macron party as opposition holds up Covid bill

3 minutes ago
 Britons warned of hospital crisis over Omicron sur ..

Britons warned of hospital crisis over Omicron surge

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.