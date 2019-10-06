UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novak Djokovic Takes Japan Open

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Novak Djokovic takes Japan Open

Tokyo, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic grabbed the Japan Open Sunday, dispelling any concerns about his shoulder injury that pulled him out of the US Open.

The Serb crushed Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-2, to mark his 10th win in a tournament main draw debut in his celebrated career, which includes 16 Grand Slams.

Djokovic, who played his first Japanese competition ever, dominated throughout the week, never losing a single set to claim the trophy.

It was his first competition since pulling out of the US Open due to a left shoulder injury.

Djokovic, who started the week by taking part in a doubles game, intensified his performance as the week progressed, never allowing his opponents, including world number 15 David Goffin, to pose serious threats.

In the final match, Djokovic grabbed an early break in the first set to enjoy a 3-1 lead by blasting off a series of sizzling serves and precision returns that forced Millman running along the baseline.

The Serb kept sending sharp returns to deep corners, mixing them with elegant drop shots to force Millman working.

Djokovic fired six aces, never committed double faults, and scored points from 26 of his 30 successful first serves.

He never faced a break point, while Millman managed to survive only one of four break points during the match.

Related Topics

World David Lead Japan Sunday From US Open

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

13 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

13 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.