UrduPoint.com

Novak Djokovic Wins At US Open, Moves Five Matches From Slam

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 09:50 AM

Novak Djokovic wins at US Open, moves five matches from Slam

New York, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic moved five matches from completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years by advancing to the third round of the US Open on Friday.

The 34-year-old Serbian defeated 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in 99 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a third-round date with 2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Related Topics

World Japan From US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2021

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

2 hours ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

9 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

9 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.