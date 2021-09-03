Novak Djokovic wins at US Open, moves five matches from Slam

New York, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic moved five matches from completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years by advancing to the third round of the US Open on Friday.

The 34-year-old Serbian defeated 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in 99 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a third-round date with 2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan.