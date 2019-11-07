UrduPoint.com
Novari Appointed CEO Of 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Milan, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Vincenzo Novari has been appointed CEO of the organising committee for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) announced on Wednesday.

CONI said Novari had been the unanimous choice made during a meeting with the Italian sports ministry and representatives from the regions of Lombardy and Venetia, where the Games will take place.

The 60-year-old Novari was previously the CEO of telecommunications company Tre Italia from 2001-16.

The organising committee has not formally begun its work and will be led by CONI president Giovanni Malago.

