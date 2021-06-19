UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nowitzki Joins Dallas Mavericks As Special Adviser

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Nowitzki joins Dallas Mavericks as special adviser

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) ::Dirk Nowitzki, who led the Dallas Mavericks to their lone championship in 2011, will help the NBA club hire its next head coach and manager.

Nowitzki, 43, is joining the Mavericks as a special adviser after meeting with owner Mark Cuban, the team announced Friday.

"Mark Cuban approached me about a role as special adviser and I am happy to support my Mavs," Nowitzki said.

"Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle were both my mentors and played huge roles in my career and the success of this franchise, and I am going to miss them.

It is important for me now to join Mark and contribute as much as I can as we move forward." Besides helping with key hires, Nowitzki is expected consult with Cuban on other key front office decisions.

The move comes just days after owner Cuban fired general manager Nelson and coach Carlisle resigned.

Nowitzki played over two decades with Dallas. He led the Mavericks to their lone NBA title in 2011 and was named the most valuable player of the NBA finals.

A 14-time all-star, Nowitzki is the franchise's all-time leader in points (31,560), rebounds (11,489), and games played (1,522).

Related Topics

Nelson Carlisle Dallas Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 minutes ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

8 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

10 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

9 hours ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.