Nowitzki joins Dallas Mavericks as special adviser

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) ::Dirk Nowitzki, who led the Dallas Mavericks to their lone championship in 2011, will help the NBA club hire its next head coach and manager.

Nowitzki, 43, is joining the Mavericks as a special adviser after meeting with owner Mark Cuban, the team announced Friday.

"Mark Cuban approached me about a role as special adviser and I am happy to support my Mavs," Nowitzki said.

"Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle were both my mentors and played huge roles in my career and the success of this franchise, and I am going to miss them.

It is important for me now to join Mark and contribute as much as I can as we move forward." Besides helping with key hires, Nowitzki is expected consult with Cuban on other key front office decisions.

The move comes just days after owner Cuban fired general manager Nelson and coach Carlisle resigned.

Nowitzki played over two decades with Dallas. He led the Mavericks to their lone NBA title in 2011 and was named the most valuable player of the NBA finals.

A 14-time all-star, Nowitzki is the franchise's all-time leader in points (31,560), rebounds (11,489), and games played (1,522).