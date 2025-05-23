NPC Snooker Tournament Reaches Quarterfinal Stage
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2025 | 08:16 PM
The National Press Club (NPC) Snooker tournament, which commenced on May 21, has entered the quarterfinal stage
quarterfinal stage.
In the initial matches, Shafqat Saba booked his place in the quarterfinals after a solid victory over Javed Aslam.
Ehtesham Kayani advanced with a win against Ashar Chaudhry, while Malik Asif triumphed over Shafiq Awan in
a closely contested match, said a press release.
However, remaining to finalize the lineup for quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be played on Friday.
