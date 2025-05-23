Open Menu

NPC Snooker Tournament Reaches Quarterfinal Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2025 | 08:16 PM

NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage

The National Press Club (NPC) Snooker tournament, which commenced on May 21, has entered the quarterfinal stage

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The National Press Club (NPC) Snooker tournament, which commenced on May 21, has entered the

quarterfinal stage.

In the initial matches, Shafqat Saba booked his place in the quarterfinals after a solid victory over Javed Aslam.

Ehtesham Kayani advanced with a win against Ashar Chaudhry, while Malik Asif triumphed over Shafiq Awan in

a closely contested match, said a press release.

However, remaining to finalize the lineup for quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be played on Friday.

Recent Stories

Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity

Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity

1 minute ago
 Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal B ..

Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal Bin Saqib

1 minute ago
 Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad

Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, sa ..

CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, says Board Chairman

1 minute ago
 NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage

NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage

2 minutes ago
 Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro ..

Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture ..

38 minutes ago
ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepr ..

ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship

6 minutes ago
 Musa Azad’s century, Arman and Niqab’s lethal ..

Musa Azad’s century, Arman and Niqab’s lethal spells shine in PCB inter-dist ..

6 minutes ago
 FGP, ICCI sign MoU for sustainable economic empowe ..

FGP, ICCI sign MoU for sustainable economic empowerment, clean environment

6 minutes ago
 WWF Pakistan engages transgender community in Hari ..

WWF Pakistan engages transgender community in Haripur for water conservation awa ..

6 minutes ago
 ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepr ..

ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship in collaboration wit ..

16 minutes ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condem ..

Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condemns Khuzdar attack on school bu ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports