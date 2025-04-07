NPC Women Cricket Team Defends Title By Securing Victory Against RIBJA
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 07, 2025 | 11:49 PM
The National Press Club (NPC) women’s cricket team clinched a 13-run victory over the Rawalpindi Islamabad Bureau Journalist Association (RIBJA) women’s team in a thrilling match held at Marghzar Cricket Ground and successfully defended the title for the third consecutive time
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The National Press Club (NPC) women’s cricket team clinched a 13-run victory over the Rawalpindi Islamabad Bureau Journalist Association (RIBJA) women’s team in a thrilling match held at Marghzar Cricket Ground and successfully defended the title for the third consecutive time.
Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, was the chief guest of the tournament while other dignitaries including Ambassadors of Ethiopia Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, the Nepalese envoy Ms Rita Dhital, Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ms.Dilsad Senol, the Maldives Charge d’Affaires, diplomats from Ukraine, Tajikistan, Syria and Jordan, Punjab MPA Zia Ullah Shah, former Deputy Mayor Zeshan Naqvi, the government officials and women journalists were presented at the event, a press release said.
Chief guest distribute prizes to the winners and runners-up.
Third Eid Women sports Gala, organized by NPC and Women Journalists Caucus, in collaboration with the Capital Premier League (CPL) where a total of six teams from various media houses participated.
Ethiopian Ambassador Jamil Baqir inaugurated the tournament by playing the opening shot.
He praised the efforts for organising such events and called it would help to highlight the soft image of Pakistan internationally.
The spectators applauded the players performance as NPC team set the target of 40 runs while their opponents were restricted to 27 runs.
The spectators also called this year’s successful tournament not only provided thrilling cricket action but also celebrated the spirit of unity and empowerment among women journalists in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams
Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
More Stories From Sports
-
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA2 minutes ago
-
Young tennis talents compete in Pakistan's Memorial Tournament4 hours ago
-
Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain5 hours ago
-
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan8 hours ago
-
Injuries threaten to derail Bayern's home final dreams against Inter5 hours ago
-
Arteta backs Saka to tilt balance in 'beautiful' Real Madrid tie5 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 1011 hours ago
-
Real Madrid vulnerability evident ahead of Arsenal clash5 hours ago
-
Arteta backs Saka to tilt balance in 'beautiful' Real Madrid tie5 hours ago
-
Injuries threaten to derail Bayern's home final dreams against Inter5 hours ago
-
Bangladesh women beat Scotland in warm-up match1 day ago
-
Various sports’ events in progress under Derajaat Festival1 day ago