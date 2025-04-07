NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA

The National Press Club (NPC) women’s cricket team clinched a 13-run victory over the Rawalpindi Islamabad Bureau Journalist Association (RIBJA) women’s team in a thrilling match held at Marghzar Cricket Ground and successfully defended the title for the third consecutive time

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025)

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, was the chief guest of the tournament while other dignitaries including Ambassadors of Ethiopia Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, the Nepalese envoy Ms Rita Dhital, Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ms.Dilsad Senol, the Maldives Charge d’Affaires, diplomats from Ukraine, Tajikistan, Syria and Jordan, Punjab MPA Zia Ullah Shah, former Deputy Mayor Zeshan Naqvi, the government officials and women journalists were presented at the event, a press release said.

Chief guest distribute prizes to the winners and runners-up.

Third Eid Women sports Gala, organized by NPC and Women Journalists Caucus, in collaboration with the Capital Premier League (CPL) where a total of six teams from various media houses participated.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jamil Baqir inaugurated the tournament by playing the opening shot.

He praised the efforts for organising such events and called it would help to highlight the soft image of Pakistan internationally.

The spectators applauded the players performance as NPC team set the target of 40 runs while their opponents were restricted to 27 runs.

The spectators also called this year’s successful tournament not only provided thrilling cricket action but also celebrated the spirit of unity and empowerment among women journalists in Pakistan.