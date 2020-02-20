UrduPoint.com
NTDC Awards Cash Prizes To Its SAF Games Medal Winners

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:47 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has awarded cash reward of Rs 2,598,000 for the NTDC players and their coaches for their extraordinary performance in different disciplines during 13th South Asian Games -2019 held at Nepal.

The NTDC board of Directors and management appreciated the performance of players who brought an honour for Pakistan as well as the Company. Special cash reward of Rs 500,000 was also approved for Muhammad Waseem (boxer) on winning 10th professional fight against two times former world champion, said a spokesman for the NTDC here on Thursday.

Players from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka took part in SAF games.

The NTDC players overall bagged four gold medals, seven silver medals and seven Bronze medals in different categories. Haider Ali defeated his Indian counterpart Ajey Kumar (Commonwealth Champion) in weight lifting competitions and was graced with the gold medal.

Players who brought medal to the country included Hanzla Dastgir Butt (Weight-lifting), Baz Muhammad, Naimatullah and Kalsoom (Karate), Karamat Butt and Beenish Khan (Judo), Sanaullah & Naqeebullah (Boxing), Muhammad Attique, Awais Zahid and Mahoor Shahzad (Badminton).

As much as 20 per cent of the total cash reward was also given to the coaches of winners.

