NTDC Grants Cash Reward For Its Players On Performance In SAF Games 2019

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Thursday granted cash reward of Rs 2,598,000 for NTDC players and their coaches for their extra ordinary performance in different disciplines during 13th South Asian Games-2019 held at Nepal

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Thursday granted cash reward of Rs 2,598,000 for NTDC players and their coaches for their extra ordinary performance in different disciplines during 13th South Asian Games-2019 held at Nepal.

The board of Directors NTDC and management appreciated the performance of players who brought an honour for Pakistan as well as NTDC.

Special cash reward of Rs 500,000 was also approved for Muhammad Waseem (Boxer) on winning 10th professional fight against two times former World Champion.

Players from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka took part in SAF games.

NTDC players overall bagged 4 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 7 bronze medals in different categories.

It is pertinent to note that Haider Ali defeated his Indian counterpart Ajey Kumar (Common Wealth Champion) in weight lifting competitions and graced with the gold medal.

Players who honoured Pakistan with variety of medal include Hanzla Dastgir Butt (Weight lifting), Baz Muhammad, Naimat Ullah and Kalsoom (Karate), Karamat Butt & Beenish Khan (Judo), Sana Ullah & Naqeeb Ullah (Boxing), Muhammad Attique, Awais Zahid & Mahoor Shahzad (Badminton). 20 percent of total cash reward was also given to coaches of concerned disciplines.

