UrduPoint.com

Nuggets' Jokic Named NBA MVP For Second Straight Season

Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2022 | 11:55 AM

Nuggets' Jokic named NBA MVP for second straight season

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the second straight season on Wednesday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the second straight season on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Serbian star averaged 27.1 points per game with 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season as the Nuggets finished sixth in the Western Conference.

He beat out Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in the final voting, receiving 875 points -- with 65 first-place votes -- from a global panel of 100 sports journalists.

Jokic is the 15th player to win multiple MVP awards, but the Nuggets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors.

He became the 13th player to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Antetokounmpo, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Moses Malone, Steve Nash and Bill Russell.

Embiid finished in second place with 706 points (26 first-place votes).

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo, who won back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, finished in third place with 595 points (nine first-place votes), followed by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in fourth place with 216 points and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic in fifth place with 146 points.

It marked the first time that both the top three, and four overall of the top five finishers, were international players. Embiid is from Cameroon, Antetokounmpo from Greece and Doncic from Slovenia.

In the televised announcement of the award, broadcaster TNT showed footage of Nuggets coach Michael Malone and some of Jokic's teammates delivering the trophy to him at his horse farm in Serbia.

Jokic joined Antetokounmpo as the second European to win the award more than once.

His season statistics, which also included 1.47 steals per game and 0.85 blocked shots per game, were career highs in every category except assists.

He ranked sixth in the NBA in points, second in rebounds, eighth in assists, 12th in steals and 33rd in blocks per game.

He led the league in total rebounds (1,019) and total defensive rebounds (813). His career-high 58.3 field goal percentage was eighth-highest in the NBA.

He became the first player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season and the first player to average at least 25.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in a season.

He led the league with 19 triple-doubles.

Related Topics

Sports Milwaukee Phoenix Dallas Philadelphia Denver Serbia Slovenia Cameroon Greece 2019 2020 Gold From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank tr ..

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank trade

4 minutes ago
 Basketball: NBA playoff results - collated

Basketball: NBA playoff results - collated

27 seconds ago
 Will Finland and Sweden join NATO? Five things to ..

Will Finland and Sweden join NATO? Five things to know

31 seconds ago
 Bismah Maroof retained Pakistan captain for 2022-2 ..

Bismah Maroof retained Pakistan captain for 2022-23 season

29 minutes ago
 EU ban on PIA is likely to be lifted soon

EU ban on PIA is likely to be lifted soon

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.