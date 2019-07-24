Number of Racism Cases in English Football Up 43% in 2018/2019 Season - NGO

The number of cases of racism in English football increased by 42.7 percent in the 2018/2019 season compared to the previous season, the Kick It Out football equality organization said on Wednesday

"Statistics from Kick It Out, football's equality and inclusion organisation, show reports rose to 422 in 2018/19, up from 319 in the previous year. Alarmingly, incidents of racism continue to rise. It remains the most common form of discrimination in both professional and grassroots football, constituting 65 per cent of reports - a 43 per cent rise from 2017/18," the non-government organization said.

Faith-based discrimination cases saw the largest increase, with their number jumping from 36 to 63 over the given period.

"Discrimination related to sexual orientation increased by 9.7% per cent from 62 to 68. Reports related to gender remained at the same level (eight), while disability discrimination reports dropped from 15 to nine," Kick It Out said.

The organization noted that this was the seventh consecutive year where the overall number of discrimination cases in English football increased.