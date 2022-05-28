UrduPoint.com

Number Plate With FIFA World Cup Logo Sold For Almost $500,000 In Qatar - Traffic Police

Muhammad Rameez Published May 28, 2022 | 04:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Qatar traffic police department sold 50 number plates with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo during the online auction, with the most expensive number sold for 1.8 million Qatari Riyals ($495,000), the department said on Friday.

The number plates with the World Cup logo will be installed on cars in June, the department added.

In the Gulf countries, auctions for the sale of special number plates for cars are very popular. Eight years ago, a person paid 200 million riyals ($55 million) for the car number "333355" at an auction.

Those who have received the right to purchase an elite car number must pay for it within two days, otherwise, they will be banned from purchasing it and receive a fine.

