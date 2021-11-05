NUML hockey team won inter-varsity championship

Hockey team of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) won the final of Higher Education Commission (HEC) inter university zonal championship 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Hockey team of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) won the final of Higher education Commission (HEC) inter university zonal championship 2021-22.

Tournament was held at Naseer Bunda Hockey stadium, sports complex Islamabad.

Eleven universities of Islamabad, AJK and GB participated in the tournament.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) felicitated the team on winning the championship and urged them to prepare wholeheartedly for upcoming All Pakistan Inter-Universities Hockey Championship, to be held in January 2022.